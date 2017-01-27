Shop the Shoes Serena, Rafael, Roger and Venus Will Wear in the Australian Open Finals

Rafael Nadal celebrates his semifinal victory at the Australia Open. AP Images

The finals of the 2017 Australian Open will be an all-Swoosh showdown.

With Rafael Nadal’s win today against No. 15-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, the closing lineup for the annual tournament is set. On Saturday, Nadal will face off against No. 17-ranked Roger Federer, who has been staging a slow but steady comeback on the circuit. And the same day, sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams will square off in their ninth Grand Slam final.

For Nike, it’s a prime opportunity to showcase four of its marquee athletes, wearing the brand’s latest on-court performance sneakers. And each of them has their own preferred style.

Nadal, for instance, prefers the Lunar Ballistec, an ultra-lightweight shoe that features Nike’s springy Lunarlon midsole and its Flywire lacing system to provide extra support.

Rafael Nadal in Nike Lunar Ballistec 1.5, $165; Tennis-warehouse.com

Federer, meanwhile, competes in the Zoom Vapor Flyknit sneaker. In addition to being lightweight and breathable (thanks to Nike’s Flyknit material), the shoes tend to have interesting and unexpected color treatments.

Roger Federer in Nike Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit, $180; Midwestsports.com

As for tennis icon Serena Williams, she always wears her signature sneaker, the NikeCourt Flare, which is recognizable for its innovative ankle brace (a feature Williams helped design herself). At the Australian Open, she’s been sporting a black-and-white marble version that is not yet on the market. But fans can pick up a classic black style now at Nike.com.

Serena Williams in NikeCourt Flare sneakers. AP Images; courtesy of brand

Serena Williams in NikeCourt Flare, $170; Nike.com

While Serena Williams likes to experiment with different color statements, Venus Williams keeps things classic. For years, she’s been sticking with the all-white version of the Zoom Vapor Tour during competitions. Coincidentally, it’s the most affordable of the styles that will be worn at the Australia Open, coming in at $140.

Venus Williams in Nike Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour, $140; Zappos.com

