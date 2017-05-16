Shop the Sneakers You’ll See During the NBA Eastern Conference Finals

View Slideshow Isaiah Thomas (white) driving to the rim over LeBron James (navy). REX Shutterstock.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics had two very different paths to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

LeBron James and the Cavs dominated the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, sweeping both teams with relative ease. But Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics had to fight off the Chicago Bulls and a tough Washington Wizards squad.

And starting Wednesday, the two teams will meet to see who will advance to the NBA Finals. (Game time is 8:30 p.m. ET.)

For the sneaker fanatic, there will be plenty of must-have kicks on the court to check out worn by the stars of the Cavaliers and Celtics such as James, Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley.

Ahead of the series, Footwear News selected six styles sneakerheads are sure to have their eyes on, with links to sites where you can find them. And make sure to click through the gallery above to see the stars in action wearing the kicks.

Nike Kobe A.D., Worn by Isaiah Thomas

Nike Kobe A.D., $159.99; footlocker.com

Nike Kyrie 3, Worn by Kyrie Irving

Nike Kyrie 3, $120; finishline.com

Nike PG1, Worn by Avery Bradley

Nike PG1, $109.99; footlocker.com

Nike LeBron 14, Worn by LeBron James

Nike LeBron 14, $174.99; footlocker.com

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, Worn by Kevin Love

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $139.99; footlocker.com

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low Primeknit, Worn by Jaylen Brown

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low Primeknit, $140; finishline.com