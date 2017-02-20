Shop the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Best Sneakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Kobe 10 during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. REX/Shutterstock

Although it wasn’t the most competitive contest, Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was nothing short of a spectacle. With defense on the back burner, the Eastern and Western Conference’s best ballers were able to showcase their skills with rim rattling dunks and high flying heroics.

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis took home the night’s MVP honors as he led the West to a 192-182 victory with 52 points. Davis’ total was enough to set a new All-Star Game scoring record, surpassing NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s former record of 42 points in 1962.

Davis wasn’t the only player who had a star-making night, as Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show for the East with 30 points on 14-for-17 shooting. Elsewhere, the usual suspects such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry also had strong showings.

Shop the kicks worn by the night’s top players below.

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 14 during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. REX/Shutterstock

The Nike LeBron 14 worn by LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nike

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 9 during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. REX/Shutterstock

The Nike LeBron 14 worn by Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors. Nike

Nike KD 9, $150; nike.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in the Nike Kobe 10 during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. REX/Shutterstock

The Nike Kobe 10 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Nike

Nike Kobe 10, $152.99; footlocker.com

Stephen Curry wears the Under Armour Curry 3 during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. REX/Shutterstock

The Under Armour Curry 3 worn by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Under Armour

Under Armour Curry 3, $149.99; underarmour.com

2017 NBA All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis wears the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016. REX/Shutterstock

The Nike Air Max Audacity 2016 worn by Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike

Nike Air Max Audacity 2016, $100; nike.com

