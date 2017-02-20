Shop the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Best Sneakers

Although it wasn’t the most competitive contest, Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game was nothing short of a spectacle. With defense on the back burner, the Eastern and Western Conference’s best ballers were able to showcase their skills with rim rattling dunks and high flying heroics.
New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis took home the night’s MVP honors as he led the West to a 192-182 victory with 52 points. Davis’ total was enough to set a new All-Star Game scoring record, surpassing NBA Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain’s former record of 42 points in 1962.
Davis wasn’t the only player who had a star-making night, as Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show for the East with 30 points on 14-for-17 shooting. Elsewhere, the usual suspects such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry also had strong showings.
