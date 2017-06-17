Shop Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sneaker Closet

Cristiano Ronaldo and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Instagram: @cristiano

It’s a big weekend for soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not only is the four-time Ballon d’Or winner making headlines over his rumored departure from Real Madrid, but today is his son’s birthday. And with Father’s Day taking place tomorrow, it’s safe to say Ronaldo is relishing in the joys of fatherhood.

The elder Ronaldo took to Instagram today to wish his son a happy birthday. The soccer star’s caption translates to, “Congratulations, father’s love. You’re becoming a man. Proud of you, we’re soon together. I love you.”

PARABÉNS amor do pai. Estas a ficar um homem. Orgulhoso de ti, em breve estamos juntos. Amo te ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️7 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

For fans looking to emulate Ronaldo’s off-the-pitch style, there are plenty of sneakers to choose from. The majority of his go-to shoes are retro models from sponsor Nike, but Ronaldo also has a penchant for designer shoes from the likes of Balenciaga.

Shop the Portuguese pro’s best sneaker looks below.

Great event today to promote my perfume Cristiano Ronaldo Legacy👌🔝 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 8, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce, $100 on sale for $79.97; nike.com

Bom dia A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 20, 2016 at 12:25am PDT

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit, $160 on sale for $74.98; finishline.com

🔝 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 27, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra, $140; nike.com

Always working. 💪 Fresh Trainers. Gear up for the gym on Nike.com/CR7 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:25am PST

Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit, $149.99 on sale for $109.99; champssports.com

Spending time with my love 😍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:01am PST

Nike Air Huarache Utility, $125 on sale for $48.99; finishline.com

👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Nike Air CB 34, $139.99 on sale for $99.99; footlocker.com

Nice to see you bro🙏 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 23, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Balenciaga Speed Knit, $595; barneys.com

Perfecto 👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Nike Air Max 95, $160 on sale for $149.98; ruvilla.com

👏 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

Nike Air Max 90, $120; nike.com

Looking for your new ambassador, @tagheuer @jcbiver ? Seems like I've found someone who perfectly fits the #DontCrackUnderPressure spirit, my great friend and amazing singer @JBalvin A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Nike Cortez, $80; nike.com

