Shop Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sneaker Closet

It’s a big weekend for soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.
Not only is the four-time Ballon d’Or winner making headlines over his rumored departure from Real Madrid, but today is his son’s birthday. And with Father’s Day taking place tomorrow, it’s safe to say Ronaldo is relishing in the joys of fatherhood.
The elder Ronaldo took to Instagram today to wish his son a happy birthday. The soccer star’s caption translates to, “Congratulations, father’s love. You’re becoming a man. Proud of you, we’re soon together. I love you.”
For fans looking to emulate Ronaldo’s off-the-pitch style, there are plenty of sneakers to choose from. The majority of his go-to shoes are retro models from sponsor Nike, but Ronaldo also has a penchant for designer shoes from the likes of Balenciaga.
Shop the Portuguese pro’s best sneaker looks below.
Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce,
$100 on sale for $79.97; nike.com
Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit,
$160 on sale for $74.98; finishline.com
Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra, $140; nike.com
Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit,
$149.99 on sale for $109.99; champssports.com
Nike Air Huarache Utility,
$125 on sale for $48.99; finishline.com
Nike Air CB 34,
$139.99 on sale for $99.99; footlocker.com
Balenciaga Speed Knit, $595; barneys.com
Nike Air Max 95,
$160 on sale for $149.98; ruvilla.com
Nike Air Max 90, $120; nike.com
Nike Cortez, $80; nike.com
Want more?
Nike Honors Cristiano Ronaldo With New Air Force 1s Releasing Soon
Nike Releases Cristiano Ronaldo-Inspired Train Ultrafast Flyknit
Cristiano Ronaldo Says His New Nike Sponsorship Deal Is ‘For Life’