Shop Styles Like Serena, Venus and More of the Best Women’s Shoes of the Australian Open

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams met in the Australian Open women’s singles finals Saturday, with the former coming out on top 6-4, 6-4. After earning her 7th women’s singles title and 23rd Grand Slam, Jordan Brand honored Serena with a special set of Air Jordan sneakers, including a Jordan-inspired take on her own NikeCourt Flare model.

Sneakerheads will have to wait until Monday for a chance to own Williams’ Jordan-inspired NikeCourt Flares, but there are a number of shoes from the women’s singles field that are available to shop right now. Browse through some of the best selections below.

Australian Open women’s singles winner Serena Williams in the NikeCourt Flare. REX/Shutterstock

The NikeCourt Flare worn by Serena Williams. Nike

NikeCourt Flare, $170; nike.com

Australian Open women’s singles finalist Venus Williams in the Nikecourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour. REX/Shutterstock

The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour worn by Venus Williams. Nike

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour, $140; nike.com

Australian Open women’s singles semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the Adidas Barricade Boost 2017. REX/Shutterstock

The Adidas Barricade Boost 2017 worn by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Adidas

Adidas Barricade Boost 2017, $160; adidas.com

Australian Open women’s singles semifinalist Coco Vandeweghe in the Asics Gel Solution Speed 3. REX/Shutterstock

The Asics Gel Solution Speed 3 worn by Coco Vandeweghe. Tennis Warehouse

Asics Gel Solution Speed 3, $130; asics.com

Australian Open women’s singles quarterfinalist Johanna Konta in the Asics Gel Resolution 7. REX/Shutterstock

The Asics Gel Resolution 7 worn by Johanna Konta. Tennis Warehouse

Asics Gel Resolution 7, $140; asics.com

