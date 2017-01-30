Shop Styles Like Serena, Venus and More of the Best Women’s Shoes of the Australian Open

By / 22 mins ago
Serena Williams
Australian Open women's singles winner Serena Williams in the NikeCourt Flare.
REX/Shutterstock

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams met in the Australian Open women’s singles finals Saturday, with the former coming out on top 6-4, 6-4. After earning her 7th women’s singles title and 23rd Grand Slam, Jordan Brand honored Serena with a special set of Air Jordan sneakers, including a Jordan-inspired take on her own NikeCourt Flare model.

Sneakerheads will have to wait until Monday for a chance to own Williams’ Jordan-inspired NikeCourt Flares, but there are a number of shoes from the women’s singles field that are available to shop right now. Browse through some of the best selections below.

NikeCourt Flare The NikeCourt Flare worn by Serena Williams. Nike

NikeCourt Flare, $170; nike.com

Venus Williams Australian Open women’s singles finalist Venus Williams in the Nikecourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour. REX/Shutterstock
NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour worn by Venus Williams. Nike

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour, $140; nike.com

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Australian Open women’s singles semifinalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the Adidas Barricade Boost 2017. REX/Shutterstock
Adidas Barricade Boost 2017 The Adidas Barricade Boost 2017 worn by Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Adidas

Adidas Barricade Boost 2017, $160; adidas.com

Coco Vandeweghe Australian Open women’s singles semifinalist Coco Vandeweghe in the Asics Gel Solution Speed 3. REX/Shutterstock
Asics Gel Solution Speed 3 The Asics Gel Solution Speed 3 worn by Coco Vandeweghe. Tennis Warehouse

Asics Gel Solution Speed 3, $130; asics.com

Johanna Konta Australian Open women’s singles quarterfinalist Johanna Konta in the Asics Gel Resolution 7. REX/Shutterstock
Asics Gel Resolution 7 The Asics Gel Resolution 7 worn by Johanna Konta. Tennis Warehouse

Asics Gel Resolution 7, $140; asics.com

