Shop Styles Like Serena, Venus and More of the Best Women’s Shoes of the Australian Open

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams met in the Australian Open women’s singles finals Saturday, with the former coming out on top 6-4, 6-4. After earning her 7th women’s singles title and 23rd Grand Slam, Jordan Brand honored Serena with a special set of Air Jordan sneakers, including a Jordan-inspired take on her own NikeCourt Flare model.
Sneakerheads will have to wait until Monday for a chance to own Williams’ Jordan-inspired NikeCourt Flares, but there are a number of shoes from the women’s singles field that are available to shop right now. Browse through some of the best selections below.
NikeCourt Flare, $170; nike.com
NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour, $140; nike.com
Adidas Barricade Boost 2017, $160; adidas.com
Asics Gel Solution Speed 3, $130; asics.com
Asics Gel Resolution 7, $140; asics.com
Want More?
Nike’s Roger Federer Continues Comeback, Advances to Australian Open Final
Serena and Venus Williams Set to Meet in Australian Open Final
Tennis Shoes From the Australian Open You Can Buy Now