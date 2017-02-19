Shop the Best Sneakers Worn on NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Whether it was Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan flying over DJ Khaled or New York Knicks international sensation Kristaps Porzingis doing his thing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Saturday night’s NBA All-Star action had no shortage of thrills.
While many of the night’s participants wore exclusive or unreleased sneakers — such as Derrick Jones Jr.’s Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempos — there are still plenty of All-Star-approved kicks available now. Shop the night’s best below and check back for ongoing All-Star Weekend coverage.
Li Ning Way of Wade 5, $160; wayofwade.com
Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; baitme.com
Adidas Crazy Explosive, $99.98; finishline.com
Nike Zoom Rev 2017, $110; nike.com
