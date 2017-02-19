Shop the Best Sneakers Worn on NBA All-Star Saturday Night

Glenn Robinson III. REX/Shutterstock

Whether it was Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan flying over DJ Khaled or New York Knicks international sensation Kristaps Porzingis doing his thing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Saturday night’s NBA All-Star action had no shortage of thrills.

While many of the night’s participants wore exclusive or unreleased sneakers — such as Derrick Jones Jr.’s Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempos — there are still plenty of All-Star-approved kicks available now. Shop the night’s best below and check back for ongoing All-Star Weekend coverage.

Glenn Robinson III in the Li Ning Way of Wade 5. REX/Shutterstock

The Li Ning Way of Wade 5 worn by Verizon Slam Dunk Contest winner Glenn Robinson III. Way of Wade

Li Ning Way of Wade 5, $160; wayofwade.com

Eric Gordon in the Adidas Crazy Explosive Low. EX/Shutterstock

The Adidas Crazy Explosive Low worn by JBL Three-Point Contest winner Eric Gordon. Bait

Adidas Crazy Explosive Low, $119.99; baitme.com

Kristaps Porzingis in the Adidas Crazy Explosive. REX/Shutterstock

The Adidas Crazy Explosive worn by 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge winner Kristaps Porzingis. Adidas

Adidas Crazy Explosive, $99.98; finishline.com

DeAndre Jordan in the Nike Zoom Rev 2017. REX/Shutterstock

The Nike Zoom Rev 2017 worn by DeAndre Jordan. Nike

Nike Zoom Rev 2017, $110; nike.com

