Shop the Best Sneakers of the 2017 NBA Playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. AP

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, pitting the league’s top teams and ballers head-to-head as they vie for a shot at the Larry O’Brian Championship Trophy.

Thus far, the first round of action has been dominated by the usual suspects. MVP contenders Russell Westbrook and James Harden and defending champ LeBron James lead the field in points per game, while the Washington Wizards’ John Wall and Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum are doing their part to keep their respective teams in contention.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of the sneakers that are stealing the show.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the Air Jordan XXXI. AP

The Air Jordan XXXI worn by Russell Westbrook. Nike

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 35.0 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, 10.3 assists per game

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 1. AP

James Harden (Houston Rockets): 38.7 points per game, 7.7 assists per game, 5.7 rebounds per game

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $139.99; footlocker.com

The Nike LeBron 14 worn by LeBron James. Nike

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers): 32.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 9.0 assists per game

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

Washington Wizards guard John Wall in the Nike Kobe AD AP

The Nike Kobe AD worn by John Wall.

John Wall (Washington Wizards): 31.0 points per game, 10.0 assists per game

Nike Kobe AD, $160; nike.com

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Nike Hyperdunk 2016 worn by CJ McCollum. Nike

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers): 28.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $140 on sale for $69.98; finishline.com

