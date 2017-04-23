Shop the Best Sneakers of the 2017 NBA Playoffs

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, pitting the league’s top teams and ballers head-to-head as they vie for a shot at the Larry O’Brian Championship Trophy.
Thus far, the first round of action has been dominated by the usual suspects. MVP contenders Russell Westbrook and James Harden and defending champ LeBron James lead the field in points per game, while the Washington Wizards’ John Wall and Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum are doing their part to keep their respective teams in contention.
Below, you’ll find a roundup of the sneakers that are stealing the show.
Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 35.0 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, 10.3 assists per game
Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com
James Harden (Houston Rockets): 38.7 points per game, 7.7 assists per game, 5.7 rebounds per game
Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $139.99; footlocker.com
LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers): 32.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 9.0 assists per game
Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com
John Wall (Washington Wizards): 31.0 points per game, 10.0 assists per game
Nike Kobe AD, $160; nike.com
CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers): 28.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game
Nike Hyperdunk 2016,
$140 on sale for $69.98; finishline.com
