Shop the Best Sneakers of the 2017 NBA Playoffs

By / 2 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
AP

The 2017 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, pitting the league’s top teams and ballers head-to-head as they vie for a shot at the Larry O’Brian Championship Trophy.

Thus far, the first round of action has been dominated by the usual suspects. MVP contenders Russell Westbrook and James Harden and defending champ LeBron James lead the field in points per game, while the Washington Wizards’ John Wall and Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum are doing their part to keep their respective teams in contention.

Related
Kate Middleton's London Marathon Sneakers Are on Sale for $38, Prince Harry Danced for a Baby in Nike

Below, you’ll find a roundup of the sneakers that are stealing the show.

Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the Air Jordan XXXI. AP
Air Jordan XXXI The Air Jordan XXXI worn by Russell Westbrook. Nike

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 35.0 points per game, 11.0 rebounds per game, 10.3 assists per game

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

James Harden Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the Adidas Harden Vol. 1. AP
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 worn by James Harden. Adidas

James Harden (Houston Rockets): 38.7 points per game, 7.7 assists per game, 5.7 rebounds per game

Adidas Harden Vol. 1, $139.99; footlocker.com

LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 14. AP
Nike LeBron 14 The Nike LeBron 14 worn by LeBron James. Nike

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers): 32.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, 9.0 assists per game

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

John Wall Washington Wizards guard John Wall in the Nike Kobe AD. AP
Nike Kobe AD The Nike Kobe AD worn by John Wall.

John Wall (Washington Wizards): 31.0 points per game, 10.0 assists per game

Nike Kobe AD, $160; nike.com

CJ McCollum Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016. AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nike Hyperdunk 2016 The Nike Hyperdunk 2016 worn by CJ McCollum. Nike

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers): 28.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game

Nike Hyperdunk 2016, $140 on sale for $69.98; finishline.com

Want more?

Shop the 2017 NBA All-Star Game’s Best Sneakers

Shop the Best Sneakers Worn on NBA All-Star Saturday Night

These Classic Air Jordans Were Dipped in Gold for NBA All-Star Weekend