Shop Styles Like Federer, Nadal and the Best Men’s Shoes of the Australian Open

Australian Open men's singles winner Roger Federer in the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit. REX/Shutterstock

Roger Federer’s return to glory today is complete after the Swiss tennis legend bested Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open men’s singles finals.

The win marks Federer’s fifth Australian Open title and first Grand Slam win since the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, capping off a long road back to the top after struggling with knee issues.

Shop Federer’s shoes, along with the pairs worn by finalist Rafael Nadal, semifinalists Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka, and quarterfinalist Milos Raonic below.

Australian Open men’s singles winner Roger Federer in the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit. REX/Shutterstock

The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit worn by Roger Federer. Nike

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit, $180; nike.com

Australian Open men’s singles finalist Rafael Nadal in the NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5. REX/Shutterstock

The NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5 worn by Rafael Nadal. Nike

NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5, $165; nike.com

Australian Open men’s singles semifinalist s in the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour. REX/Shutterstock

The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour worn by Grigor Dimitrov. Nike

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour, $140; nike.com

Australian Open men’s singles semifinalist Stan Wawrinka in the Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion. REX/Shutterstock

The Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion worn by Stan Wawrinka. Tennis Warehouse

Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion, $129; tennis-warehouse.com

Australian Open men’s singles quarterfinalist Milos Raonic in the New Balance 996v3. REX/Shutterstock

The New Balance 996V3 worn by Milos Raonic. New Balance

New Balance 996V3, $129.99; newbalance.com

Want More?

Nike’s Roger Federer Continues Comeback, Advances to Australian Open Final

Serena and Venus Williams Set to Meet in Australian Open Final

Tennis Shoes From the Australian Open You Can Buy Now