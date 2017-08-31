Shop the Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star 70 Kith

August brought a number of great limited-edition sneaker releases, with the top drops being collaborations from the likes of Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse and The Weeknd x Puma.

Also notable from this month is Roger Federer’s Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3, which you can buy on eBay now if you’re willing to splurge.

Shop our picks for this month below.

Ronnie Fieg and Kith’s collaboration with Coca-Cola continued this month with a second capsule collection. The arguable standout was this Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, which is limited to 1,000 pairs worldwide. Kith

Coca-Cola x Kith x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70, from $360; ebay.com

Roger Federer’s Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3 sneakers got a new colorway in August with this look, which is inspired by the original “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3 colorway from 1988. Thus far, this exclusive look has only been available in NYC. Nike

Nike Zoom Vapor Air Jordan 3, from $325; ebay.com

The Weeknd’s first ever Puma collaboration is the XO Parallel, a military-inspired high-top sneaker. In an interview with FN, the Canadain singer told us he wants the pope, Elon Musk and Barack Obama wear the sneakers, which are now sold out. Sneakersnstuff

The Weeknd x Puma XO Parallel, from $290; ebay.com

Want more?

The 10 Best Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Shoes Out Now

How The Weeknd Plans to Make His Parallel Sneaker With Puma a Cultural Phenomenon

Roger Federer Actually Played Tennis in the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan Shoes