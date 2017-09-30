Shop the Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "The Ten" Nike

Now that September is coming to a close, we’re looking back on the month’s best limited-edition drops.

The prerelease of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection headlined the month, while other noteworthy drops came in the form of an all-terrain take on the fan-favorite Adidas Ultra Boost and a charitable iteration of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper.

Shop the month’s best limited-edition kicks below.

This special colorway of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creeper benefits the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization the singer established in honor of her grandparents. The white leather look features embroidered details and is still available in a number of sizes from Puma’s e-commerce site. Puma

Rihanna x Fenty Puma Creeper Clara Lionel, $160; puma.com

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection was full of highlights, but the Air Jordan 1 from the “Revealing” range was arguably the most sought-after style. If you can’t wait for the global release in November, the Air Jordan 1 can be picked up now for an average of around $2,000. Stadium Goods

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “The Ten,” from $2,500; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas’ fan-favorite Ultra Boost sneaker gets a fall-ready makeover with this All Terrain rendition. It’s equipped with an extended ankle collar, improved outsole traction and a water repellant coating to power through the season’s weather. Adidas

Adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain LTD, $240; finishline.com

Want more?

The Adidas Ultra Boost Is Dropping in New Limited-Edition Styles for Holiday ’17

The 5 Best Men’s Shoes Millennials Will Actually Want to Wear This Fall/Winter

The 7 Best Men’s Shoes That Will Last Through the Winter

Off-White x Nike Designer Virgil Abloh Wears Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

The 5 Best Under-the-Radar Sneakers Worth Buying Now