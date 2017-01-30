AFC Stars Win: Shop the Best Cleats of the NFL Pro Bowl

While anticipation builds for Super Bowl LI on Sunday, some of the NFL’s top players squared off over the weekend in the annual AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl game.
The AFC team powered to a 20-13 win on the back of a 10-for-12, 100-yard showing from quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals. Touchdowns included a second quarter reception by the Indianapolis Colts’ Delanie Walker and a catch by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce late in the first half. In the second, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tallied two field goals.