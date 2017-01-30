AFC Stars Win: Shop the Best Cleats of the NFL Pro Bowl

By / 1 min ago
2016 NFL Pro Bowl
AFC outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (left) of the Buffalo Bills and tight end Travis Kelce (right) of the Kansas City Chiefs.
REX/Shutterstock

While anticipation builds for Super Bowl LI on Sunday, some of the NFL’s top players squared off over the weekend in the annual AFC vs. NFC Pro Bowl game.

The AFC team powered to a 20-13 win on the back of a 10-for-12, 100-yard showing from quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals. Touchdowns included a second quarter reception by the Indianapolis Colts’ Delanie Walker and a catch by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce late in the first half. In the second, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker tallied two field goals.

Shop the cleats that helped the AFC win below.

Jay Ajayi AFC running back Jay Ajayi (right) of the Miami Dolphins avoids a tackle in the Adidas Adizero 5-Star 5.0. REX/Shutterstock
Adidas Adizero 5-Star 5.0 The Adidas Adizero 5-Star 5.0 worn by Jay Ajayi. Adidas

Adidas Adizero 5-Star 5.0, $77; adidas.com

Andy Dalton AFC quarterback Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass in a custom low-top version of the Nike Lunar Superbad Pro. REX/Shutterstock
Nike Lunar Superbad Pro The Nike Lunar Superbad Pro worn by Andy Dalton. Nike

Nike Lunar Superbad Pro, $24.99-$89.98; ebay.com

Justin Tucker AFC kicker Justin Tucker (right), of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a field goal in the Nike Mercurial Veloce III soccer cleats. REX/Shutterstock
Nike Mecurial Veloce III The Nike Mercurial Veloce III worn by Justin Tucker. Nike

Nike Mercurial Veloce III FG, $170; nike.com

Delanie Walker AFC tight end Delanie Walker (left) of the Tennessee Titans poses with teammates in the Pro Bowl in the Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite. REX/Shutterstock
Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite The Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite worn by Delanie Walker. Nike

Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite, $130; nike.com

Travis Kelce AFC tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs jumps into the end zone in the Nike Alpha Field General Elite. REX/Shutterstock
Nike Alpha Field General Elite The Nike Alpha Field General Elite worn by Travis Kelce. Nike

Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com

