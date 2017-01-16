Shop the Best Cleats of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

With the NFL Playoffs in full swing, the conference championship round has been locked in after Saturday and Sunday’s divisional round action.
In Saturday’s matchups, the Atlanta Falcons bested the Seattle Seahawks thanks in large part to quarterback Matt Ryan’s stellar showing with 338 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots were led to a 34-16 win over the Houston Texans with three touchdowns from running back Dion Lewis.
Sunday’s games were even more riveting, starting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ clutch performance as the Green Bay Packers slipped past the Dallas Cowboys 34-31. Rounding out the weekend’s action was the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, where Steelers kicker Chris Boswell set an NFL playoff record by sending 6 field goals through the uprights.
Find out where you can pick up the cleats worn for the weekend’s best performances below.
Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com.
Nike Lunar Super Bad Pro, $24.99-$89.98; ebay.com.
Adidas Dark Ops Freak X Kevlar, $105; adidas.com.
Nike Tiempo Genio Leather, $119.99; ebay.com.
