How To Get the Best Cleats From the College Football National Championship Game

Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers was a back-and-forth thriller that will surely go down as one of the greatest games in NCAA history. But in the end, it was the Tigers that walked away with a 35-31 victory.
After falling to Alabama in 2016, Clemson managed to capture the second title in the program’s history and its first since 1981. In Monday’s championship action, Clemson trailed for nearly the entire game before pulling away with a last-second win, and here’s how the Tigers got it done.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson powered his team with an early rushing touchdown and was 36-for-56 with 420 yards and three TD passes, two of which were caught by Hunter Renfrow. Mike Williams also nabbed a pivotal TD for the Tigers, bringing Clemson to within three early in the fourth quarter.
Alabama dominated the majority of the game. Quarterback Bo Scarbrough led the way for the Crimson Tide, getting them on the board early with two rushing TDs before leaving the game with a leg injury in the third quarter.
As expected, the championship game was all-Nike everything, as the Swoosh has outfitted the teams participating in the College Football Playoff for three consecutive years. Below, you’ll find out where to buy the night’s most noteworthy cleats.
Nike Vapor Untouchable 2, $160; nike.com
Nike Vapor Carbon Elite, $59.93-$79.97, dickssportinggoods.com
Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite, $130; nike.com
