How To Get the Best Cleats From the College Football National Championship Game

By / 4 hours ago
Playoff Championship Clemson Tigers
Clemson players celebrate after the 2017 NCAA college football championship game.
David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers was a back-and-forth thriller that will surely go down as one of the greatest games in NCAA history. But in the end, it was the Tigers that walked away with a 35-31 victory.

After falling to Alabama in 2016, Clemson managed to capture the second title in the program’s history and its first since 1981. In Monday’s championship action, Clemson trailed for nearly the entire game before pulling away with a last-second win, and here’s how the Tigers got it done.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson powered his team with an early rushing touchdown and was 36-for-56 with 420 yards and three TD passes, two of which were caught by Hunter Renfrow. Mike Williams also nabbed a pivotal TD for the Tigers, bringing Clemson to within three early in the fourth quarter.

Alabama dominated the majority of the game. Quarterback Bo Scarbrough led the way for the Crimson Tide, getting them on the board early with two rushing TDs before leaving the game with a leg injury in the third quarter.

As expected, the championship game was all-Nike everything, as the Swoosh has outfitted the teams participating in the College Football Playoff for three consecutive years. Below, you’ll find out where to buy the night’s most noteworthy cleats.

Nike Vapor Untouchable 2 The Nike Vapor Untouchable 2 worn by Clemson’s Wayne Gallman, Hunter Renfrow and Deshaun Watson.

Nike Vapor Untouchable 2, $160; nike.com

Clemson's Deshaun WatsonClemson’s Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of the 2017 NCAA college football championship game against Alabama. Chris O'Meara/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Clemson's Hunter RenfrowClemson’s Hunter Renfrow breaks away for a touchdown catch during the second half of the 2017 NCAA college football championship game against Alabama. John Bazemore/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Clemson's Wayne GallmanClemson’s Wayne Gallman runs during the first half of the 2017 NCAA college football championship game. John Bazemore/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nike Vapor Carbon Elite The Nike Vapor Carbon Elite worn by Clemson’s Mike Williams. Nike

Nike Vapor Carbon Elite, $59.93-$79.97, dickssportinggoods.com

Clemson's Mike WilliamsClemson wide receiver Mike Williams is tackled by Alabama defensive back Anthony Averett and Alabama defensive back Tony Brown during the 2017 college football national championship. John Mersits/CSM/REX/Shutterstock
Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite The Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite worn by Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough and O.J. Howard.

Nike Force Lunarbeast Elite, $130; nike.com

Alabama's Bo ScarbroughAlabama’s Bo Scarbrough runs for a touchdown during the first half of the 2017 nNCAA college football championship game against Clemson. Chris O'Meara/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Alabama's O.J. HowardAlabama’s O.J. Howard catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the 2017 NCAA college football championship game. Chris O'Meara/AP/REX/Shutterstock

