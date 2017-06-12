Shop the 2017 French Open’s Best Men’s and Women’s Sneakers

The 2017 French Open came to a close at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris yesterday as clay court specialist Rafael Nadal captured his 10th French Open singles title. Nadal bested Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 for a decisive win, bringing his total number of Grand Slam singles victories to 15.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pulled off the seemingly impossible after the unseeded singles player triumphed over third-seeded Romanian Simona Halep. The unexpected win caused Ostapenko to jump to the No. 12 overall women’s player in the world, while Halep will move up to No. 2 despite her loss.
The next major tennis tournament is the Wimbledon Championships in London, which will begin with qualifying rounds in late June, while the championship rounds start July 3.
