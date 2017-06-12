Shop the 2017 French Open’s Best Men’s and Women’s Sneakers

French Open 2017 AP/Rex Shutterstock

The 2017 French Open came to a close at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris yesterday as clay court specialist Rafael Nadal captured his 10th French Open singles title. Nadal bested Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 for a decisive win, bringing his total number of Grand Slam singles victories to 15.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia pulled off the seemingly impossible after the unseeded singles player triumphed over third-seeded Romanian Simona Halep. The unexpected win caused Ostapenko to jump to the No. 12 overall women’s player in the world, while Halep will move up to No. 2 despite her loss.

The next major tennis tournament is the Wimbledon Championships in London, which will begin with qualifying rounds in late June, while the championship rounds start July 3.

Shop the best kicks on clay of the 2017 French Open below.

2017 French Open men’s singles winner Rafael Nadal wears the NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5. Dave Shopland/Rex Shutterstock

NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5, $165 on sale for $129.97; nike.com

2017 French Open women’s singles winner Jelena Ostapenko wears the Stella McCartney x Adidas Barricade 2017. SilverHub/Rex Shutterstock

Stella McCartney x Adidas Barricade 2017, $130; zappos.com

2017 French Open men’s singles finalist Stan Wawrinka wears the Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion. Ella Ling/Rex Shutterstock

Yonex Power Cushion Eclipsion, $140 on sale for $99; tennisexpress.com

2017 French Open women’s singles finalist Simona Halep wears the Adidas Defiant Bounce. SilverHub/Rex Shutterstock

Adidas Defiant Bounce, $99.95; tenniswarehouse.com

2017 French Open 2017 men’s singles semifinalist Dominic Thiem wears the Adidas Barricade Boost 2017. Mike Frey/Rex Shutterstock

Adidas Barricade Boost 2017, $160 on sale for $125.95; tennisexpress.com

2017 French Open 2017 women’s singles semifinalist Karolina Pliskova wears the Fila Sentinel. Mike Frey/Rex Shutterstock

Fila Sentinel, $109.95 on sale for $99.95; shoes.com

