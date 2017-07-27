The Shoes Jamie Foxx Wore in ‘Baby Driver’ Are Up for Auction

Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Baby Driver" at the Ace Hotel. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Fans hoping to emulate the on-screen style of Jamie Foxx’s character Bats from “Baby Driver” can now buy the actual Nike sneakers and Timberland boots worn by the star in the movie.

VIP Fan Auctions has partnered with eBay to offer a variety of props and wardrobe items from the film. Included in the range is men’s and women’s clothing and accessories such as iPods and sunglasses, along with Foxx’s footwear: a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1 LV8 VT sneakers and Timberland’s classic 6-inch work boots in red and black.

Currently, bids for both shoes are actually less than the retail prices for each pair. With under a day remaining in the auctions, the Air Force 1s have a high bid of $46, while the Timberlands currently sit at $71.

To view all of the items available from “Baby Driver,” visit vipfanauctions.com.

