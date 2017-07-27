This New Shoe Brand Has Interchangeable Covers Designed to Match ‘1 Million Outfits’ Instantly

Switch aims to help travelers save space by limiting the number of shoes necessary for each trip. Courtesy of Trooper America

Imagine if one pair of shoes could match every outfit in the closet. San Francisco based fashion technology company Trooper America aims to provide the perfect solution by creating a fully interchangeable slip-on shoe.

Switch, designed in ultra-soft, premium cotton, allows wearers to instantly change the shoe’s color, style, fabric and look making for a versatile style that can match an endless combination of looks.

Created by brothers Ben Kaiser and Michael Kaiser, Switch employs patent pending technology that allows the wearer to simply zip on an interchangeable top in order to match different outfits. Starting with four top colors — red, blue, cream and gray — the tops can be applied to two different base colors: cream and gray.

This makes for an unlimited amount of possibilities which, according to the creators, means that “one pair of shoes could match 1,000,000 different outfits, instantly.”

“We chose Switch to be a slip-on to be reminiscent of TOMS’ comfort-epitomizing slip-on line. However, we wanted Switch to be more functional for activity than a normal slip-on, similar to that of a Nike running shoe, which is why we chose an ultra-cushioned jogger sole,” said Ben Kaiser who, in addition to co-creator, also serves as the designer for the shoes.

The Switch shoe in a cream base with cream top. Courtesy of Trooper America

“And, last but not least, we wanted Switch’s fabric to provide the most comfort possible. Not only does Switch have a double ankle padding of plush cotton, but our interior, exterior, and insoles were woven with ultra-soft cotton,” Kaiser added.

The Switch shoe in a cream base with a red top. Courtesy of Trooper America

In addition to the shoe being versatile, Switch is intended to help wearers save money and reduce closet space by overall buying less shoes.

The interchangeable slip-on is also beneficial for travelers whom would be able to opt for one pair of shoes on trips.

The Switch shoe in a grey base with blue<br /> top. Courtesy of Trooper America

Switch will be available for pre-order, starting at $80, on Kickstarter beginning on Aug. 21, 2017. Backers will receive a pair of bases in cream or gray and a bundle of red, blue, gray, and cream tops, resulting in 16 mix-match pair combinations.

Want more?

8 Shoes With Detachable Parts That Will Blow Your Mind

These Shoes Are Designed With Built-In Comfort Insoles

Comfort Brand That Makes Shoes With Wider Toe Boxes is Launching in the U.S.