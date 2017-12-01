The Shoe Surgeon Made an Off-White-Inspired ‘Shattered Backboard’ Air Jordan 1 Out of Python

The Shoe Surgeon's python Off-White x "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1. The Shoe Surgeon

Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 and the “Shattered Backboard” iteration are among the most popular to ever hit stores. And custom sneaker giant Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone just paired the two.

Always game to make a luxury version of a classic athletic sneaker, The Shoe Surgeon executed his Off-White x “Shattered Backboard” concept using python in black, orange and white hues on its upper.

Chambrone employed several elements synonymous with Abloh’s take on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, such as “shoelaces” written on green laces, “python” written in helvetica on the midsole, “85” on the inside of a panel on its upper, and the orange tab and blue stitching on the upper’s oversized Swoosh branding.

A detail shot of The Shoe Surgeon’s python Off-White x “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The Shoe Surgeon

And even though this is the first of its kind from Chambrone to see the light of day, it won’t be the last.

“This isn’t the first one and we have many color ways to come,” Chambrone said via email.

