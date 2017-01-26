This Shoe Surgeon Air Jordan 1 Is an Art Lover’s Dream

A detail shot of the Air Jordan 1 by The Shoe Surgeon for artist Gillean Clark. Courtesy of Jesus Diaz.

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone might have outdone himself with his latest Air Jordan 1 custom.

The renowned sneaker customizer recently put together an order for artist Gillean Clark, and although Chambrone has worked with the iconic Jordan silhouette before, his latest reimagination has a look far different from his past iterations. This shoe’s upper features Clark’s artwork. To execute the concept, Chambrone used vegetable-tanned leather with Clark’s work laser-printed onto it.

The Shoe Surgeon ’s Air Jordan 1 for artist Gillean Clark. Courtesy of Jesus Diaz.

Aside from the laser-printed vegetable-tanned leather upper, the shoe boasts a white midsole and laces, and a red outsole and collar lining. Atop the tongue is The Shoe Surgeon branding on a black patch in gold print.

Images of the made-to-order sneaker were captured by frequent photographer and videographer for Chambrone, Jesus Diaz.

A look at the custom Air Jordan 1 for artist Gillean Clark by The Shoe Surgeon. Courtesy of Jesus Diaz.

The toe caps of the custom Air Jordan 1 by The Shoe Surgeon for artist Gillean Clark. Courtesy of Jesus Diaz.

Another look at the custom Air Jordan 1 for artist Gillean Clark by The Shoe Surgeon. Courtesy of Jesus Diaz.

