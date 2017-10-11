NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal’s Dunkman Sneakers are Coming Back in the Spring

Basketball hall-of-famer Shaquille O'Neal in 2001. Rex Shutterstock

Basketball hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal’s line of affordable sneakers will once again be spotted on retail shelves.

Authentic Brands Group, a New York-based licensing company, announced today it has entered a partnership with footwear agency Leif J. Ostberg to launch new sneakers from Shaq shoes, O’Neal’s namesake label, boasting Dunkman branding for spring ’18.

“I have always appreciated Shaq’s philosophy of providing footwear for everyone,” Brian Kimberlin, president of Leif J. Ostberg, said in a statement. “The collection that we have developed combines fashion-relevant materials with technology, providing both comfort and style for the trend-conscious consumer.”

The looks that will be available to consumers will include trend-conscious and sport-inspired basketball and lifestyle models in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizing.

The shoes will be sold in department and specialty stores, and range in price from $39.99 to $99.99.

The Shaq Emerge style, which arrives in spring ’18. Courtesy of brand

“It’s important to me that we continue to create Shaq shoes that are accessible and that people are proud to wear,” O’Neal said in a statement. “LJO has a reputation of high quality and style, while maintaining an affordable price. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them on this new venture.”

Authentic Brands Group’s portfolio includes Airwalk, Aéropostale and Juicy Couture.

O’Neal is an athlete sneaker icon, with his Reebok signature looks still beloved by kick addicts today. The legendary center captivated those with a passion for sneakers particularly with the original Shaq Attaq model and the hypnotizing Shaqnosis silhouette.

Want more?

Reebok Shaq Attaq Designer Reflects on Its Design Process 25 Years Later

Shaq Says He’s Sold ‘Over 120 Million Pairs Of Affordable Shoes’

Shaq’s Signature Shoes From the ’90s Are Back and Better Than Ever

These Limited-Edition Reeboks Pay Homage to Shaq’s College Years