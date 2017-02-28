Seth Rogen’s Oscars Nike Mags Gave Nike a Half Million Dollars in Free Advertising

Seth Rogen's Nike Mag
Seth Rogen's Nike Mag.
Advertising during the Academy Awards is costly to say the least. According to Adweek, Oscars broadcaster ABC sold out of ad spots which were said to cost up to $2.5 million for 30 seconds. And then there’s Nike, which managed to secure precious TV time without spending a dime.

Apex Marketing Group reports that Seth Rogen’s appearance in the Nike Mag “Back to the Future Part II” sneakers was worth an estimated $583,00 due to the shoe’s prominent on-screen looks. Apex Marketing Group president Eric Smallwood tells Quartz that Rogen’s sneakers of choice were especially valuable because their branding was displayed clear and in focus, with several close-up shots during their brief appearance.

“He gave Nike credence on one of the biggest shows of the year,” Smallwood said.

Quartz was also able to uncover details on the origins of Rogen’s pair, which is confirmed to be a prototype of the Nike Mag’s 2016 self-lacing iteration. A Nike spokesperson tells Quartz that Rogen requested the sneakers for the big night and the brand had to send a prototype version since the original production run of 89 pairs was auctioned and raffled off.

Nike launched the self-lacing Mag in October 2016 and raised a total of $6.75 million to benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Today, the sneakers can be found from luxury consignment website The RealReal for $81,000.

Michael J. Fox, John Gilbert, Seth RogenMichael J. Fox (left), John Gilbert and Seth Rogen at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. AdMedia/Splash News
Seth RogenSeth Rogen wears the Nike Mag at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. REX/Shutterstock

