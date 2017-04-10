All-Adidas Showdown: Sergio Garcia Tops Justin Rose at The Masters

Adidas-sponsored Sergio Garcia celebrating his 2017 Masters win. AP Images.

Sergio Garcia turned pro in 1999, and although the golf standout has had some stellar performances on the green in his near two decades playing, he has never won a major tournament — until Sunday.

Garcia defeated fellow Adidas athlete Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff on the 18th hole to earn the green jacket. The 37-year-old has competed in 74 major tournaments prior to the 2017 Masters, finishing tied for second on four separate occasions.

During his win, Garcia laced up in the Adidas Powerband Boa Boost (available at the PGA Tour Superstore for $179.99). The shoe boasts a Boost midsole paired with Bounce foam in the forefoot, an L6 Boa closure system with the disc at the top of the tongue, and a Climaproof stretch microfiber leather upper.

Sergio Garcia in the Adidas Powerband Boa Boost. AP Images.

Rose hit the course in his favorite spikeless Adidas selection, the Adicross Gripmore.

The 36-year-old Rose said to the press following the loss that the 2017 Masters ending is “going to sting for sure.”

Leading up to The Masters, Rose spoke with Footwear News and explained that after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, major championships were “going to move the needle” in his career. Fortunately for Rose, he has at least three more opportunities to win a major this year.

The next major (of four total) is the U.S. Open, which begins on June 12.