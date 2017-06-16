Serena Williams Hits the Tennis Court at Seven Months Pregnant

Serena Williams REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams just can’t seem to stay away from her sport. While the Nike athlete has already said that she has no plans on retiring from tennis, it came as a surprise to see her on the court since announcing her pregnancy.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post a video of her casually playing tennis — at seven months pregnant.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

Williams just continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with and by the time the next tournament comes around, it appears that she won’t be rusty at all.

Most recently, the Grand Slam champion attended the French Open to support sister Venus Williams. It was a change to see her in the crowd rather than on the court but she still repped Nike even though she wasn’t participating. Wearing a floral zip-up and a Nike T-shirt, she paired the casual look with black and gold Nike sneakers.

Serena Williams paired her floral jacket with a Nike top and sneakers at the French Open REX/Shutterstock

Want more?

What Serena Williams Wore to Watch the French Open

Bella Hadid, Serena Williams & Chiara Ferragni Embraced Summer Style at the Monaco Grand Prix

Serena Williams Continues to Show Off Baby Bump in Style