Serena Williams Hits the Tennis Court at Seven Months Pregnant

Serena Williams just can’t seem to stay away from her sport. While the Nike athlete has already said that she has no plans on retiring from tennis, it came as a surprise to see her on the court since announcing her pregnancy.
On Thursday, she took to Instagram to post a video of her casually playing tennis — at seven months pregnant.
Williams just continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with and by the time the next tournament comes around, it appears that she won’t be rusty at all.
Most recently, the Grand Slam champion attended the French Open to support sister Venus Williams. It was a change to see her in the crowd rather than on the court but she still repped Nike even though she wasn’t participating. Wearing a floral zip-up and a Nike T-shirt, she paired the casual look with black and gold Nike sneakers.
Want more?
What Serena Williams Wore to Watch the French Open
Bella Hadid, Serena Williams & Chiara Ferragni Embraced Summer Style at the Monaco Grand Prix