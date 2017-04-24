Serena Williams Reclaims No. 1 Ranking, Shares Sweet Instagram Post

Serena Williams during her Australian Open match on Jan. 17. REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams may be pregnant, but tennis is still top of mind. Today, the 23-time Grand Slam winner reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour for the eighth time in her career.

The Nike athlete, who is engaged to Reddit-co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has been in the news this month after making that surprise pregnancy announcement on Snapchat last week. Today, she made the news official.

This morning, Williams took to Instagram to write an open letter to her unborn baby. And if there were any questions about Williams returning to the court, she made it pretty clear that she will be back.

“I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year,” she wrote. “But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today.”

In other tennis news, Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase is under investigation for controversial comments he made about Williams’ baby, due in the fall. Via ESPN, he allegedly said at a news conference on Saturday,“Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Controversy later continued for Nastase when he was removed from the stands during Romania’s Fed Cup playoff match against Great Britain for unsportsmanlike conduct over the weekend. This resulted in his provisional suspension by the International Tennis Federation.

Want more?

Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy on Snapchat

Kate Middleton’s London Marathon Sneakers Are on Sale for $38, Prince Harry Danced for a Baby in Nike