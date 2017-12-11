Serena Williams Scored Some Pretty Cool Nikes for Her Return to Tennis

Serena Williams competed at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant Rex Shutterstock

Serena Williams just gave the biggest hint yet that she’s ready to return to the tennis court — in time for next month’s Australian Open.

The Nike star posted a shot of some glittery gold and white tennis shoes on Instagram this morning with a simple caption: “Be excited. Be very excited.”

If she does play in the first Grand Slam of the year, Williams will be back in action just a little more than four months after giving birth to her first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

It would be fitting for her to take the court in Australia. After all, that’s where she won her last big match — while she was pregnant. Williams, 36, broke the record for the most Grand Slam titles ever when she won the Australian Open final last year against her sister Venus Williams.

Serena’s social media fans were clearly pumped up about the news. “This is awesome. This is legendary. Ahh. So excited,” one fan commented. Another said, “The queen is returning to reign again.”

It’s been a huge year for Williams, who got married in New Orleans last month and danced at her wedding in crystal-covered Nikes. Just last week, the athletic giant said it was naming a yet-to-be-constructed building after the athlete. Once completed, it will be the biggest structure on Nike’s Beaverton, Ore. campus.