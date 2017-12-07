Serena Williams’ Best Year Ever Just Got Even Better

Serena Williams at her wedding. Courtesy of Instagram

Nike star Serena Williams celebrated many huge milestones in 2017. She kicked off the year by winning the Australian Open — while she was pregnant. Williams welcomed her daughter Alexis on Sept. 1. And just last month, she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Now the tennis champion is being honored by Nike in a major way. The athletic giant revealed that it is naming a yet-to-be-constructed building at its world headquarters after Williams. When completed, the “Serena Williams Building” will be the biggest structure at the Portland. Ore. campus — at more than 1 million square feet. The space will cover three city blocks.

What a year it has been. First a grand slam win followed by a awesome baby… than the most magical wedding. What next? How about a building!!… Nike announced yesterday that one of its new world headquarters buildings will be named after me. It will be the biggest on campus and is scheduled to open in 2019. I am honored and grateful! #TeamNike @nike A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Williams, who has been a Nike athlete since December 2003, has 23 Grand Slam titles, an unmatched record.

Nike also is feting several other major athletic names. Former track and field athlete Sebastian Coe, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski are also having future buildings named after them. Plus, a new parking garage celebrates New York City and its heritage.