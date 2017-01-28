Serena Williams Surprised Live On-Air With a Gift From Michael Jordan After Record-Setting 23rd Grand Slam

View Slideshow Serena Williams unveils a gift from Michael Jordan after a record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title. Courtesy of ESPN.

Serena Williams hates surprises, but exceptions must be made when they come from Michael Jordan.

The NBA icon, who donned No. 23 throughout his career, sent the tennis star customized NikeCourt Flare AJ1 sneakers on Saturday after she won a record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

ESPN presents Serena Williams with a special box set & letter from Michael Jordan with the NikeCourt Flare AJ1 + a black and pink AJ1 pic.twitter.com/DfonrTInaC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 28, 2017

Serena Williams unveils a gift from Michael Jordan after a record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title. Courtesy of ESPN.

While appearing on ESPN, Serena was presented a letter of congratulations along with a special package from a “very accomplished fan.”

“What is this guys? I don’t like surprises,” Serena quipped before reading the letter live on-air.

Serena Williams wears NikeCourt Flare AJ1 sneakers and celebrates her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title after victory at the Australian Open. REX Shutterstock.

“Winning is hard, it takes years of hard work, mental toughness, and a willingness to accept the fact that you hate to lose,” she read aloud. “Congratulations, with much respect on winning No. 23. It will be a privilege to keep watching your determination on the court.”

Serena broke her tie with Steffi Graf for the Grand Slam title record after triumphing over her sister, Venus, earlier in the morning, 6-4, 6-4, at the Australian Open.

Serena Williams celebrates her record-setting 23rd Grand Slam title after victory at the Australian Open. REX Shutterstock.

“These are my shoes in my favorite colors,” Serena said. “Thank you, Michael. Thank you, Michael Jordan. I can’t believe I’m saying thank you to Michael Jordan.”

The Nike-sponsored athlete received the sneakers in red and black, as well as a pair in pink — her favorite color. She had the red and black style on ahead of the interview following the victory.

Emotions were running high for Serena, who embraced her sister, Venus, on the court while her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, watched from the crowd.

Serena Williams and her sister Venus embrace at the Australian Open. REX Shutterstock.

Serena Williams’ fiance Alexis Ohanian watches from the crowd. REX Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos from Serena’s big day.