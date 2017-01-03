Serena Williams Is Back on the Tennis Court After Surprise Engagement Announcement

Serena Williams at the New Zealand ASB Classic. AP Images

This year is poised to be a big one for tennis star Serena Williams.

After announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last week, Williams arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, for the ASB Classic tournament, which started on Monday and runs through Jan. 14.

For this tournament, the Nike-sponsored Williams wore an outfit similar to the one she wore at the 2016 U.S. Open in September. At that tournament, her look was pink and black, but this time around, she wore a black-and-white version of the dress. She added a bit of color with her NikeCourt Flare tennis shoes done in deep plum, silver, rose gold and orange.

Love Williams’ look? Her shoes are available on Nike.com for $200.

In her first match of the tournament, Williams beat Pauline Parmentier, 6-3, 6-4. She’s scheduled to face Madison Brengle on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Next up for Williams after the ASB Classic is the first Grand Slam tournament of the year: the Australian Open, starting on Jan. 16.

Last week, Williams and Ohanian fittingly announced their engagement on Reddit, surprising many.

