Serena Williams Proves You Can Also Dance in NikeCourt Tennis Shoes

Serena Williams Berlei Australia
Serena Williams shows off Australian intimates line Berlei.
With just a few days until the Australian Open, Serena Williams seems to be in very high spirits.

The tennis star is already in Australia, where she’s been promoting the Aussie intimates line Berlei. The brand released a video Thursday of Williams dancing in one of its sports bras from the spring ’17 collection. While some might be surprised to learn that Williams is passionate about dancing, she says it’s something she’s always looked to as a release.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Sometimes we are all so serious and forget to have fun — and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go.”

 

On Thursday, Williams put her dancing skills to good use when she led a dance class for Berlei in Melbourne. Looking every bit the dance-instructor part, Williams wore her Berlei sports bra, high-waisted leggings and knit leg warmers. But her shoe choice wasn’t conventional. Instead of dance shoes, she wore her NikeCourt Flare sneakers, proving that the shoes can perform off the court, too.

Serena Williams Berlei AustraliaSerena Williams at a Berlei dance event in Melbourne, Australia. REX Shutterstock
Serena Williams Berlei AustraliaSerena Williams shows off her dance skills. REX Shutterstock

For the Australian Open, which begins Monday, Williams and other Nike-sponsored athletes will compete in the new Melbourne Unmatched collection.

