Serena Williams Might Be Getting Her Own Air Jordans

By / 39 mins ago
Serena Williams New Zealand ASB Tennis
Serena Williams at the New Zealand ASB Classic.
AP Images

Could Serena Williams be getting her own Air Jordans?

According to some, the answer is yes. Sole Collector reported on Sunday that the tennis star — already sponsored by Nike — could be getting an Air Jordan 1. Photos on mr_unloved1s’ Instagram account show a black and pink Air Jordan 1 which the account says it reportedly a player’s edition shoe for Williams.

Sole Collector is also reporting that Williams’ NikeCourt Flare sneaker could also get an Air Jordan color treatment this year.

Serena Williams New Zealand ASB Tennis ClassicSerena Williams in the NikeCourt Flare tennis shoes. AP Images

Williams is readying for the 2017 Grand Slam season with the start of the Australian Open on Jan. 16. She has already had a pretty great start to the year, announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

