Serena Williams Might Be Getting Her Own Air Jordans

Could Serena Williams be getting her own Air Jordans?
According to some, the answer is yes. Sole Collector reported on Sunday that the tennis star — already sponsored by Nike — could be getting an Air Jordan 1. Photos on mr_unloved1s’ Instagram account show a black and pink Air Jordan 1 which the account says it reportedly a player’s edition shoe for Williams.
Allegedly Serena Williams PEs
Allegedly Serena Williams PEs
Allegedly Serena Williams PEs
Sole Collector is also reporting that Williams’ NikeCourt Flare sneaker could also get an Air Jordan color treatment this year.
Williams is readying for the 2017 Grand Slam season with the start of the Australian Open on Jan. 16. She has already had a pretty great start to the year, announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
