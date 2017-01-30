Serena Williams’ Air Jordans Arrive Today

Williams celebrates her Australian Open title. REX Shutterstock

As Serena Williams celebrates her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam tennis title, it’s only fitting that she gets a Jordan Brand shoe.

Sneakerheads and sports fans alike will know that the number 23 holds significance for Jordan Brand — Michael Jordan wore the number throughout his career. After Williams’ beat her sister Venus in the Australian Open final on Saturday, a box with sneakers inside was delivered to Williams during a post-match appearance on ESPN.

The Air Jordan 1 SW. Courtesy of Nike

Williams celebrates her Australian Open title. REX Shutterstock

In addition to an Air Jordan 1 done in pink and black (Williams’ favorite colors), Nike is also releasing NikeCourt Flare tennis sneakers inspired by the Air Jordan 1. In addition to also being offering in pink and black, the NikeCourt Flare is available in the original red and black “Banned” Air Jordan 1 colorways. Williams wears the Flare on-court.

The NikeCourt Flare AJ1 tennis shoes. Courtesy of Nike

Williams received the sneakers in a commemorative box that features Williams’ “SW” logo and the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo. While the sneakers already released in Nike’s New York store in the Soho neighborhood, it releases today on the Nike SNKRS app in the U.S., Japan and Western Europe. The shoes are also available in girls’ sizing in the U.S. on Nike.com.

The Air Jordan 1 SW (left) and the NikeCourt Flare AJ1. Courtesy of Nike

With her Australian Open win, Williams surpasses Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam titles in the open era. She only trails Australian player Margaret Court, who won 24 titles between the open and amateur eras. The open era marks the time since 1968 when both professional and amateur players could begin competing in the same tournaments.

Williams now also returns to no. 1 in the women’s tennis rankings, knocking Angelique Kerber out of the top spot.

Watch Williams receive her Jordans below.

To: The GOAT

From: The GOAThttps://t.co/T887wMOWaK — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2017

Want More?

Shop the Styles of Federer, Nadal and Other Best Men’s Shoes of the Australian Open

Shop the Styles of Serena, Venus and More of the Best Women’s Shoes of the Australian Open

How Venus Williams Made History at the Australian Open