Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams at the Australian Open. AP Images, REX Shutterstock

For the ninth time in their careers, sisters Serena and Venus Williams will face off in a tennis Grand Slam final.

The two will play for the Australian Open title on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Serena beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1, while Venus took out fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 to get into the final.

In another surprising statistic, the sisters have not met in a final in eight years. Serena and Venus, both of whom wear Nike Shoes (Venus wears her own line of tennis clothing), have a combined 29 Grand Slam titles between the two of them. If Serena prevails, she’ll surpass Steffi Graf for the most Grand Slam titles ever, only behind Australian former tennis star Margaret Court who won 24 titles.

The champ won her quarterfinals match on Tuesday. REX Shutterstock

Serena Williams wearing NikeCourt Flare shoes during the Australian Open. REX Shutterstock

“I never lost hope for us being able to play each other in a (Grand Slam) final although it was hard because we’re usually on the same side of the draw,” Serena said after the match. “After everything that Venus has been through with her illness, I just can’t help but feel like it’s a win-win situation for me,” referring to Venus’ battle with Sjogren’s Syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease.

On the men’s side, Roger Federer has already made it into the final. He awaits the winner of today’s match between Rafael Nadal and Grigor Dimitrov.

