Self-Lacing Smart Shoes With Temperature Control and Tracking Reach Funding Goal

Are you a fan of Nike’s self-lacing technology seen on futuristic shoes such as the Mag and Hyperadapt 1.0? If so, these new crowd-funded kicks might be to your liking.

The Digitsole Smartshoe is touted as the “first intelligent sneaker” and is equipped with technologies including self-lacing, temperature regulation, health tracking and more.

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Digitsole Smartshoe has now reached its goal on Indiegogo, too. With a total of $115,376 raised as of 5 p.m. ET, the campaign has more than doubled its original funding goal.

Cool tech aside, the Digitsole Smartshoe succeeds where several other similar designs have faltered: It looks good. Through use of premium leather, Neotech EVA and easy-to-wear colorways, the shoe maintains a sporty yet stylish look.

Other notable features include the Smartshoe’s cushion monitor, which is able to alert the wearer when it’s time to replace the insoles. The water-resistant kicks have a battery life of up to two weeks.

If you’re interested in trying out the futuristic sneakers, readers can preorder a pair for 60 percent off of their retail price ($599) from indiegogo.com for $229.

