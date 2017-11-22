Selena Gomez Debuts Puma’s ‘Most Functional Fashion Trainer’ Shoes Yet

Fresh off inking a longterm partnership in September, Selena Gomez and Puma have a launched a campaign centered around the brand’s new Phenom trainer sneaker, which the brand calls its its “most savage” and most functional fashion trainer yet.

The Phenom is built with all of the technology you need to excel during high-intensity routines in the gym, but also designed with an emphasis on style for the streets. In other words, you can wear the versatile kicks to your morning workout, then keep them on as you continue about your day.

Puma Phenom “Puma Black.” Puma

At the top, the Phenom’s upper features a high-top silhouette with a mesh and neoprene collar for a combination of breathability and support. Down lower, it uses Puma’s foam-based Ignite cushioning in the heel and exaggerated rubber in the forefoot for improved durability.

“Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion,” Gomez said in September after the partnership was announced. “It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Always in the spotlight. Always fearless. Presenting @selenagomez in our all new trainer that’s engineered to slay every step of your day. Phenom drops tomorrow. #DoYou A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

The Phenom training shoe is available now from puma.com and select Puma retailers for $90 in three styles: “Puma Black,” “Cameo Brown/Whisper White,” and “Olive Night/Whisper White.”

Lockdown strap 🔑. Flex groove 💃. IGNITE foam 🔥. Introducing Phenom, our most functional fashion trainer yet. #DoYou A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:11am PST

Puma Phenom “Cameo Brown/Whisper White.” Puma

Puma Phenom “Olive Night/Whisper White.” Puma

Selena Gomez wears the Puma Phenom. Puma

Want more?

Puma Just Released New Women’s Platform Sneakers That Look Like Rihanna’s Fenty Creepers

Sofia Richie Steps Out in the Perfect Sneakers for Fall — and They Are on Sale

Selena Gomez Wears Puma Ensemble and Stuart Weitzman Slip-Ons Post Workout