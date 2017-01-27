See Who Supra Just Signed to Its Skateboard Team

Pro skateboarder Windsor James has joined the Supra team. Courtesy of brand.

Skateboard brand Supra has just added a new pro skateboarder to its in-house team: Windsor James.

“Windsor is simply too good not to be a part of Supra,” said Cape Capener, Supra brand president. “Windsor has been an amazing team rider for [sister brand] KR3W, and he’s a natural fit and strong addition to the Supra skate team.”

According to Supra, it will be working on new projects with James set to release later this year. James joins other Supra pro riders including Chad Muska, Erik Ellington, Lizard King, Jim Greco, Lucien Clarke, Dane Vaughn, Dee Ostrander, Spencer Hamilton, Oscar Candon, Tom Penny and Sascha Daley.

“The team at Supra is a family,“ said James. “I’m so stoked to start the new year right with such a legendary crew.”

Supra currently operates stores in Santa Monica, Calif., New York, Mexico City, Paris and Tokyo and distributes to more than 60 countries.

