See the Technology Inside Kanye West’s New Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Kanye West surprised sneakerheads everywhere Saturday by releasing his new Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers out of nowhere. The shoes were available for preorder from the rapper-designer’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site briefly but eventually sold out.

The Yeezy Wave Runner 700 cost $300, but its sold-out status has caused secondary-market prices to catapult to around double their original worth. On the high end, the ’90s-esque kicks have sold for more than $1,000 on eBay.

Unfortunately, the preorder sneakers won’t ship until November, leaving many consumers anxiously awaiting more details on the new Yeezy design.

Ahead of the delivery date, Yeezy Mafia has shared a look at the technology that makes up the tooling of the Wave Runner 700 — specifically a closer view of the sneaker’s Boost cushioning, which was touted in its product description on Yeezy Supply.

The images show a piece-by-piece breakdown of the Wave Runner 700’s midsole and outsole, which include a rubber outsole with a herringbone traction pattern, a foam midsole and the inner Boost cushioning, which rests directly underneath the foot.

Proof that there is BOOST Technology inside #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/igHWzFKega — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) August 15, 2017

Deconstructed, you already know how comfy they are ☁️☁️#MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/8Vmu7Eorm8 — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) August 16, 2017

In addition to the new Wave Runner 700, a Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is making the rounds in a vibrant “Semi Frozen Yellow” colorway. Kim Kardashian West shared a detailed look at the sneakers on her Snapchat account on Monday.

