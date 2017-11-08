How to Get the Limited-Edition Nikes That Just Sold for Over $90,000

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 VF Need Supply

One of the year’s most buzzed-about sneaker collaborations just got an official release date.

Round Two co-owner Sean Wotherspoon’s retro-inspired Nike Air Max 1/97 won’t release globally until March 2018’s Air Max Day festivities, but some sneakerheads will have a chance to get their hands on the sought-after look early.

Richmond, Va., retailer Need Supply announced yesterday that it will be stocking the shoes on Nov. 21 with further details to be announced Saturday. This will mark the first launch for the sneakers, which are also expected to be prereleased in Los Angeles this month ahead of the global drop.

Release 11/21/17: The first ever Air Max designed by the community, for the community. Vintage store owner and lifelong Air Max fan @sean_wotherspoon, brought together an Air Max 97 upper and the iconic Air Max 1 midsole and outsole. Like the corduroy Nike hats of the ‘80s that inspired them, they are made to wear and designed to fray. The more you wear them, the better they get. A post shared by Need Supply Co. (@needsupply) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Last week, a pair of the unreleased kicks surfaced on eBay, where bidding quickly reached the five-figure mark and eventually ended at a stunning $96,100, with a total of 189 bids. There are currently no other new in-hand pairs available on the auction marketplace.

Wotherspoon’s hybrid design was inspired by vintage Nike hats from the ’80s and features a multicolor corduroy Air Max 97 upper with intentionally unfinished edges to allow for fraying with wear. Its midsole is culled from Nike’s first Air Max sneaker, 1987’s Air Max 1.

In October, Wotherspoon unveiled the sneaker and announced that it would be released in limited quantities in Richmond, where Round Two opened its first store in 2013, and Los Angeles, the home of its second and most prominent location to date.

1 of 1000 with special box, corduroy dust bag and Have A Nike Day patch! Can’t wait to whip these out tomorrow at @complexcon ✌🏼 A post shared by Sean Wotherspoon (@sean_wotherspoon) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

