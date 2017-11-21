Here’s Everything That Happened at the First Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 Release

Need Supply Co. employees wearing the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 sneakers. Riley Jones

Hopeful shoppers traveled from far and wide for a chance to buy limited-edition Nikes Tuesday in a scene that Richmond, Va., police say is unlike anything they’ve seen in the city before.

The sought-after sneakers were vintage boutique owner Sean Wotherspoon’s corduroy-covered Air Max 1/97 hybrid and were launched exclusively at Richmond’s Need Supply Co., with a second release slated for Wednesday in Los Angeles at Undefeated.

In March, as part of the brand’s Vote Forward campaign, Wotherspoon’s concept was selected by fans from a field of 12, giving the lifelong Nike fan the opportunity to turn the Air Max design of his dreams into a reality.

The shoes, which retail for $160, have quickly become a favorite among celebrities, and before the release details were announced, one pair ended at auction on eBay for $96,100.

The line at Need Supply Co. before doors opened Tuesday. Riley Jones

Which explains why some fans traveled from New York and beyond in attempt to get their hands on the sneakers, resulting in a massive overnight line outside of the Richmond storefront.

Around 4 a.m. ET, city police forced the store to cancel the first-come, first-served release due to “growing safety concerns and the disruption in the surrounding area,” according to Need Supply Co. Instead, the store distributed wristbands to roughly 50 customers, who were then allowed to return and purchase the shoes at 10 a.m.

Despite the unruly overnight crowds, Tuesday’s release went smoothly inside the store, where its usual decor was transformed into a retro Nike theme, complete with vintage Air Jordans from 1985 and classic Swoosh-branded apparel.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself because the Air Max is iconic,” Wotherspoon (a Virginia native) told Footwear News in March, prior to winning the contest. “Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast, so I put the pressure on myself, like: ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself.’”

Need Supply Co. tells Footwear News that its remaining stock in the sneakers will be sold via Instagram at a later date. Check back soon for further details and scroll down for an exclusive look at what went down at the launch.

The first customer to buy the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 sneakers. Riley Jones

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 sneakers. Riley Jones

Need Supply Co. decked out its store to look like the art on the sneaker’s box. Riley Jones

A “More Air” Nike T-Shirt designed for the event. Riley Jones

A Need Supply Co. employee brings boxes of the sneakers to the floor. Riley Jones

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 detail. Riley Jones

A look inside Need Supply Co. on Thursday. Riley Jones

Retro-inspired “Have a Nike Day” posters designed for the event. Riley Jones

A display at the event featuring vintage Nike products. Riley Jones

Vintage Nike products on display at the event. Riley Jones

Vintage “Chicago” Air Jordan 1s from 1985 on display at the event. Riley Jones

Vintage “Metallic” Air Jordan 1s from 1985 on display at the event. Riley Jones

Vintage “Royal” Air Jordan 1s from 1985 on display at the event. Riley Jones

Want more?

Nike Air Max Guest Designers Share Why the Sneaker Franchise Is Iconic

Nike Unveils a First-of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018

Here’s How to Get Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike ‘The Ten’ Sneaker Collection