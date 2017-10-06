Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Spotted in Drake’s Sold Out OVO x Air Jordan Sneakers

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Photographer Group/Splash News

Rappers Sean “Diddy” Combs and Drake haven’t always seen eye to eye, but Combs recently gave his peer a strong stamp of approval by wearing one of Drake’s sought after October’s Very Own (OVO) x Air Jordan sneaker collaborations.

Combs was spotted in West Hollywood yesterday, looking relaxed yet as on point as ever in a velour sweatsuit and the sold-out OVO x Air Jordan 12 kicks, which released in October 2016. He was photographed by paparazzi as he nearly tripped over a street pole, but ultimately managed to avoid an on-camera disaster as he graciously strolled by.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wears the OVO x Air Jordan 12. Photographer Group/Splash News

The Drake-endorsed Jordan design includes a white leather upper with stingray leather overlays and metallic gold accents. Custom branding includes an OVO seen logo on the translucent outsole and the record label’s owl logo on the insole. The OVO x Air Jordan 12 was also released in a black/metallic gold colorway in February 2016.

Although the OVO sneakers have long since sold out, they can be purchased now from Flight Club for $900.

OVO x Air Jordan 12 white/gold Flight Club

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wears Drake’s Air Jordan 12 collaboration. Photographer Group/Splash News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in West Hollywood Photographer Group/Splash News

