These Exclusive Air Jordans Pay Homage to One of the Most Memorable Sneaker Moments in Film

The impact of Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” is still felt today. With its themes of racial diversity and police brutality, the classic 1989 film is just as important as it was nearly three decades ago.

Spike Lee as Mookie in “Do the Right Thing” Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Another impactful, albeit less politically-charged, moment from the film involved a classic Air Jordan sneaker. The clip involves a scenario every sneakerhead can relate to: A brand new, sparkling pair of kicks is soiled by a careless passerby.

In “Do the Right Thing,” it’s the character of Buggin’ Out (played by Giancarlo Esposito) who suffers from a sidewalk scuff. After catching up with his friend Mookie (played by Lee), Buggin’ Out’s Air Jordan 4 “White/Cement” sneakers get tarnished after a Boston Celtics fan runs the shoes over with his bicycle wheel.

“Not only did you knock me down, you stepped on my brand new white Air Jordans that I just bought,” Buggin’ Out tells the man.

To commemorate the unforgettable image of Buggin’ Out’s scuffed sneakers, Jordan Brand has created a replica of the exact look worn in the movie. Every detail is accounted for, including the green, yellow and red detail on the laces to the toothbrush Buggin’ Out uses to scrub off the stain.

The Spike Lee-inspired Jordans were gifted to influencers in a two-sneaker package that included a matching colorway of the brand’s new Fly ’89 training sneakers. A public release has not yet been confirmed.

