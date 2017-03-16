Watch This San Diego Padres Pitcher Booty Pop and ‘Dad Dance’ On the Field

San Diego Padres pitcher Christian Friedrich does a "dad dance" during spring training warm up on March 15. Courtesy of San Diego Padres.

The adrenaline was really flowing for San Diego Padres pitcher Christian Friedrich.

The 29-year-old showed off some dance moves on Wednesday during a Major League Baseball spring training warm-up in Goodyear, Ariz., that will make him a hero among dancing dads everywhere.

Let Christian show you how to do this 🎶👏🏼 #PadresST pic.twitter.com/xa4gACjxHr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 15, 2017

While his fellow athletes were performing side bends and stretches, he displayed a routine that was truly his own.

“Let Christian show you how to do this,” the official Twitter account for the team captioned a video clip of Friedrich’s mastery of the booty pop — set to the soundtrack of the Technotronic classic “Shake That Body.”

The Nike-clad pitcher shimmied and bounced his butt with such gusto that spectators and teammates showered him with applause, to which he responded by tipping his hat and flashing a thumb up.

The Padres played the Cincinnati Reds during the spring training game, 7-8.

