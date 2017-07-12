Fila-Sponsored Sam Querrey Stuns Andy Murray at Wimbledon

The American bested Andy Murray on Wednesday. Rex Shutterstock

In his biggest tennis victory ever, American Sam Querrey bested Andy Murray in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday in London.

The Fila-endorsed athlete emerged victorious after five sets against Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon tournament and was seeded No. 1 this year. (Murray is a key Under Armour athlete.)

Now Querrey heads to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. In an era when American men’s tennis stars have lagged behind, it’s a particularly sweet victory. Querrey will meet either Gilles Muller or Marin Cilic on Friday in his next match.

Querrey was dressed head to toe in the brand, wearing his customized Fila sneakers and apparel. He signed a multiyear deal with the label in 2014.

This is the second year Querrey has scored a major win at Wimbledon. Last year, in another stunning upset, No. 28 seed Querrey defeated the world’s No. 1 ranked male tennis star, Novak Djokovic, at Wimbledon.

According to ESPN, Querrey is the only American man ever to beat the top seed in consecutive years at Wimbledon during the Open era.

Other members of the Fila tennis family include fellow American star John Isner and Marin Cilic.