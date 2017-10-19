Saint West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Shoes During Pumpkin Patch Getaway With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Jawad Elatab/Splash News

While excitement continues to build for the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Semi Frozen Yellow” release, designer Kanye West’s son, Saint, was spotted in yet another unreleased sneaker style rumored for holiday ’17.

During a visit to a Los Angeles pumpkin patch yesterday, Kim Kardashian West had Saint, North and a family friend in tow, but it was Saint’s shoes that stole the show.

While North opted for the AKID x Kid’s Supply faux fur slides, Saint was laced in the “Blue Tint” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, a makeup that is expected to release in December. Like the “Beluga” and “Zebra” colorways, this look features a knitted upper with standout contrast stripes throughout.

Kim Kardashian West with her children North West and Saint West in Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/F1w4Y83fIn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2017

As its “Blue Tint” nickname suggests, the Primeknit takes on an icy light blue look, while bright hits of “Hi-Res Red” appear at the heel stitching and lateral SPLY-350 branding.

Yesterday, Yeezy Mafia reported that the “Semi Frozen Yellow” style has an expected release date of Nov. 18, and it’s also reportedly the most limited-edition Yeezy Boost 350 V2 release yet.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model has a retail price of $220. Check back soon for ongoing updates on all of its holiday release dates.

