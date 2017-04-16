These Saint Laurent Sneakers Come Broken-In and Drawn On

One of Saint Laurent’s newest footwear styles is proof that the vintage-inspired sneaker trend is still going strong.
The French luxury brand’s SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers feature a worn-in look with Saint Laurent embroidery scrawled across their side, making for a look that is both grungy and relaxed.
The SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers are made in Spain and feature an off-white canvas upper with matte leather details. Their tongue is accented with a raw, ripped edge, while the upper and midsole are stained for an intentionally soiled look.
While this isn’t necessarily a look for everyone, it’s perfect if you’re looking to add vintage style to your wardrobe without going the DIY route.
These on-trend designer kicks are available now from Barneys for $545.
Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneaker, $546; barneys.com
Want more?
Rihanna Already Wore Those Super Sparkly Saint Laurent Runway Boots
Saint Laurent Unveils Artfully Slouched Boots for Fall 2017
Kate Moss, Catherine Deneuve, Travis Scott & More Stars in the Front Row at Saint Laurent