These Saint Laurent Sneakers Come Broken-In and Drawn On

The Saint Laurent SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers retail for $545. Barneys

One of Saint Laurent’s newest footwear styles is proof that the vintage-inspired sneaker trend is still going strong.

The French luxury brand’s SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers feature a worn-in look with Saint Laurent embroidery scrawled across their side, making for a look that is both grungy and relaxed.

The SL/06 distressed canvas sneakers are made in Spain and feature an off-white canvas upper with matte leather details. Their tongue is accented with a raw, ripped edge, while the upper and midsole are stained for an intentionally soiled look.

While this isn’t necessarily a look for everyone, it’s perfect if you’re looking to add vintage style to your wardrobe without going the DIY route.

These on-trend designer kicks are available now from Barneys for $545.

