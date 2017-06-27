Jordan Brand’s NBA MVP Tribute Sneaker to Russell Westbrook Has Already Sold Out

Air Jordan XXXI "RW" Nike

Russell Westbrook was named the 2017 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player on Monday. To celebrate, Jordan Brand immediately released a special edition of its Air Jordan XXXI after the NBA Awards broadcast via SNKRS.

And almost as quickly as the shoe was introduced, it sold out.

Another look at the Air Jordan XXXI “RW.” Nike

The Air Jordan XXXI “RW,” which the brand said was designed to honor its sponsored baller’s season and is inspired by Westbrook’s favorite player’s edition sneaker, hit SNKRS shortly after he was given the award during the inaugural event at Pier 36 in New York City. The sneaker retailed for $185.

The “RW” iteration boasts graphics on the heels and insoles that highlight Westbrook’s memorable moments from his historic season, the words “Why Not” on the inside of the left and right shoe, respectively.

But if you really want a pair, there are some available now via eBay — with hefty price tags. The Air Jordan XXXI is available on the auction website with a price as high as $1,500 by seller mzappa78.

Air Jordan XXXI “RW,” $1,500; ebay.com (mzappa78)

