Jordan Brand’s Russell Westbrook is the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player

Russell Westbrook
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.
Russell “Mr. Triple-Double” Westbrook is the 2017 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player.

The explosive Oklahoma City Thunder guard was named the league’s regular season MVP during the first-annual NBA Awards tonight, which took place at Pier 36 in New York City and was aired live on TNT.

Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Air Jordan XXXI Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Air Jordan XXXI. REX Shutterstock

When the 2016-17 NBA regular season came to a close, Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game. The Jordan Brand athlete’s stellar campaign was highlighted by breaking a 55-year-old record held by NBA icon Oscar Robertson for posting the most triple-doubles in a season.

To dominate the regular season, Westbrook wore several colorways of the latest sneaker in NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature franchise, the Air Jordan XXXI (which retails for $185 on nike.com).

Air Jordan XXXI "Black Toe"

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Westbrook beat out fellow Jordan Brand-sponsored baller Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and Adidas-sponsored James Harden of the Houston Rockets for the award.

