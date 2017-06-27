Jordan Brand’s Russell Westbrook is the 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. AP Images

Russell “Mr. Triple-Double” Westbrook is the 2017 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player.

The explosive Oklahoma City Thunder guard was named the league’s regular season MVP during the first-annual NBA Awards tonight, which took place at Pier 36 in New York City and was aired live on TNT.

When the 2016-17 NBA regular season came to a close, Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds per game. The Jordan Brand athlete’s stellar campaign was highlighted by breaking a 55-year-old record held by NBA icon Oscar Robertson for posting the most triple-doubles in a season.

To dominate the regular season, Westbrook wore several colorways of the latest sneaker in NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature franchise, the Air Jordan XXXI (which retails for $185 on nike.com).

Air Jordan XXXI, $185; nike.com

Westbrook beat out fellow Jordan Brand-sponsored baller Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and Adidas-sponsored James Harden of the Houston Rockets for the award.

