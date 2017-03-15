5 Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

Women's Minimalist Running Shoes
Courtesy of brand.

There are shoes on the market for every type of runner. For some runners, it’s all about the lightweight feel when pounding the pavement.

If you are into the minimalist running movement, FN is rounding up five standout sneakers on the market now.

This Nike style touts “ultralight support” with breathability, cushioning and propulsion. A Nike Air Zoom unit is in the heel.

Women's Minimalist Running Shoes

Nike Zoom Flyknit Streak, $130, Nike.com

This Asics shoe features FlyteFoam technology “for a feather light shoe that doesn’t sacrifice responsiveness,” according to the product description on the brand’s website.

Women's Minimalist Running Shoes

Asics DynaFlyte, $140, Asics.com

New Balance is tackling the minimalist trend with a flexible shoe that features breathable perforations.

 

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz, $80, Newbalance.com

This style by Brooks offers a flexible design.

Brooks Purecadence 6, $110, Brooksrunning.com

Adidas currently has a special version of its lightweight Adizero style.

Adizero Boston 6, $120, Adidas.com

Have a favorite running shoe you want to test out? Tell us @Footwearnews.

