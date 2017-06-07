Running By the Numbers: Here’s What’s Driving the Competitive Market

With Global Running Day here, Footwear News set out to identify the information that could best showcase how important the sport is to people, the brands that are sprinting ahead of others, and the impact the activity has on the footwear industry. Here’s a snapshot of what drives the fast-paced running market.
2:02:57
Fastest Men’s Marathon Time (Dennis Kimmetto of Kenya, 2014 Berlin Marathon)
iaaf.org
47.4 million
Americans Who Run (As of 2016)
Sport & Fitness Industry Association
Adidas
Running Market’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of April 2017)
The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service
51,267
Number of finishers of the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon (The most finishers for any 2016 marathon)
runningusa.org
6
Number of World Marathons
worldmarathonmajors.com
On
Specialty Run Retail’s Fastest-Growing Brand (As of March 2017)
The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service
Usain Bolt
Fastest Man Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships)
iaaf.org
Nike
Running’s Overall Market Share Leader (58% as of April 2017)
The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service
-2 Percent
Running Footwear Annual Sales (As of April 2017)
The NPD Group, Inc./Retail Tracking Service
2:15:25
Fastest Women’s Marathon Time (Paula Radcliffe of Great Britain, 2003 London Marathon)
iaaf.org
Carmelita Jeter
Fastest Woman Alive (Ran the 100 meters in 10.64 seconds at the 2009 Shanghai Golden Grand Prix)
iaaf.org