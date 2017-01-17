UNC Coach Roy Williams Gets Classy Jordan Brand Gift Box for His 800th Win

Roy Williams, one of college basketball’s most decorated coaches, hit yet another milestone on Monday night as his North Carolina Tar Heels knocked off the Syracuse Orange 85-68, bringing his total career wins to 800. To commemorate the occasion, Jordan Brand gifted Williams a fancy box set referencing many of his historic hardwood accomplishments.
The laser-engraved stained oak box includes nods to his 800 wins, eight men’s NCAA Final Four appearances, two National Championships and his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Inside, the exclusive box includes a pair of silver Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle Lows autographed by NBA icon — and North Carolina alum — Michael Jordan.
From 1978 to 1988, Williams served as University of North Carolina’s assistant coach under legendary head coach Dean Smith, and was considered instrumental in recruiting Jordan to the school in 1981. Williams would go on to coach Kansas from 1988 to 2003 before becoming the Tar Heels head coach.
The Tar Heels’ win puts Williams at 24th overall in all-time wins among coaches and ninth in Division I or historic equivalent wins. Of his 800 career wins, 382 of them came while coaching at North Carolina.
Although the special accoutrements and packaging featured in Williams’ box set are exclusive, the silver Air Jordan 1 Pinnacle Lows featured in the package are still available from select retailers — including Kith — for $160.
