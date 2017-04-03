Golfer Rory McIlroy Extends Partnership With Nike

Rory McIlory at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament in Austin, Tex. on March 22. REX Shutterstock

Rory McIlroy and Nike have extended their partnership.

The Northern Ireland native first signed with Nike in 2013, and has now signed a long-term contract with the brand. McIlroy told ESPN the contract is for 10 years, and according to The Telegraph the deal is worth $100 million.

“I’ve loved this company since I was a kid,” said McIlroy in a statement. “I’m really happy to continue this journey with Nike.”

Rory McIlroy in the Nike Lunar Control 4. Courtesy of Nike

When McIlroy first signed with Nike, the deal included clubs, along with the apparel and shoes. Since Nike is no longer in the business of producing clubs, McIlroy is also up for a deal with an equipment brand.

This week at the Masters in Augusta, Ga., McIlroy will attempt to complete a career grand slam — winning all four golf majors. McIlroy won the Open Championship and PGA Championship in 2014, the PGA Championship in 2012 and the U.S. Open in 2011.

Looking forward to the next 10+ years as a @nike athlete!https://t.co/m4abneH1yQ — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 2, 2017

