A New Sneaker Boutique Is Opening in Tennessee on Monday

Rooted Nashville
The Rooted storefront in Nashville.
Tennessee sneakerheads, there’s a new boutique in town.

Opening on Monday in Nashville is Rooted, a shopping destination geared toward today’s young fashion-focused consumer with an affinity for high-end footwear and modern apparel. Rooted is the newest banner to open under the holding company TGS, which also oversees the operations of renowned East Coast boutiques Extra Butter and Rise.

“Nashville is a city that we love. It’s eclectic, fun and super-cool, plus it’s growing at a fast rate,” Ankur Amin, president of TGS, told Footwear News in October.

A look inside Rooted.

Brands that will appear on the shelves of Rooted include Adidas, Puma, Reebok, New Balance, Vans, Daniel Patrick and Wings + Horns.

“Our objective is to fill a void that the Nashville market has been starving for a long time now,” said Aaron Morrison, creative director for Rooted. “The plan for Rooted is to continue to establish and elevate Nashville sneaker culture on a global level.”

Aside from Morrison, the day-to-day operations of Rooted are run by Jaime Bacalan, its general manager, and Alexander McMeen, its marketing director.

“[Rooted] is trying to bring Soho [NYC] and Shibuya [Tokyo] in the heart of Nashville. The guys believe the world’s getting smaller and that fashion-forward sense is coming to other markets like Nashville,” Amin explained.

The store is located at 62 Hermitage Avenue.

A peek at Rooted's sneaker offerings.
Another look inside Rooted.

